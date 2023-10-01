Between heaven and earth: Rollercoaster ride stuck midway after emergency button pressed

At the Superland amusement park in Rishon LeZion the Kumba rollercoaster got stuck in an upside-down position when a person activated the emergency stop; the ride to paused for a few minutes before resuming course

Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Kumba rollercoaster
Superland
Rishon Lezion
During a Sunday afternoon ride on the Kumba roller coaster at the Superland amusement park in central Israel, riders found themselves suspended in the air for a few minutes after an emergency button was pressed. After the temporary halt, the roller coaster resumed its course. Video clips from the incident show a group of thrill-seekers frozen in the air for an extended period, strapped into the coaster approaching its peak height of 164 ft.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The authorities have issued a statement clarifying that the situation appeared to be the consequence of an individual who irresponsibly activated the emergency button. However, the roller coaster resumed its operation and continued to operate without mishap.
Stuck on the Kumba
The Kumba rollercoaster is a Superland favorite. According to the park's website, pairs of thrill-seekers take a seat in unique carriages with their legs freely hanging. They are then catapulted to soaring heights of 164 ft. at a pulse-racing speed of 62 MPH. Riders then experience exhilarating ups and downs, stomach-lurching loops, spirals and precipitous drops, with hardly any respite. The ride also prides itself on having one of the highest safety standards nationwide.
1 View gallery
אנשים נתקעו בסופרלנד על מתקן הקומבהאנשים נתקעו בסופרלנד על מתקן הקומבה
Stuck midway
This incident isn't the first instance of a high-altitude ride malfunction in an Israeli amusement park. Almost two years go, Luna Park Tel Aviv's Star ride, that elevates to 236 ft., encountered a glitch while loaded with panic-stricken children. The issue was eventually rectified, the children safely descended, and the ride was temporarily halted for a few hours.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""