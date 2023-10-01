Between heaven and earth: Rollercoaster ride stuck midway after emergency button pressed

During a Sunday afternoon ride on the Kumba roller coaster at the Superland amusement park in central Israel, riders found themselves suspended in the air for a few minutes after an emergency button was pressed. After the temporary halt, the roller coaster resumed its course. Video clips from the incident show a group of thrill-seekers frozen in the air for an extended period, strapped into the coaster approaching its peak height of 164 ft.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The authorities have issued a statement clarifying that the situation appeared to be the consequence of an individual who irresponsibly activated the emergency button. However, the roller coaster resumed its operation and continued to operate without mishap.

Stuck on the Kumba

The Kumba rollercoaster is a Superland favorite. According to the park's website, pairs of thrill-seekers take a seat in unique carriages with their legs freely hanging. They are then catapulted to soaring heights of 164 ft. at a pulse-racing speed of 62 MPH. Riders then experience exhilarating ups and downs, stomach-lurching loops, spirals and precipitous drops, with hardly any respite. The ride also prides itself on having one of the highest safety standards nationwide.

1 View gallery Stuck midway