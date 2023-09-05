One too many: Suspected drunk driver slams car into central Israel bar

Video of the incident





A 30-year-old driver believed to be under the influence slammed his car into a bar in the heart of the central city of Givataym Monday night.

Seconds before the accident, security footage at the Marlen bar shows a waitress taking an order right as the car loses control and smashes into the establishment which was full of patrons at the time. The driver was moderately injured, and two women in their 20s walked away with mild wounds only.

The waitress noticeably flinching as car smashes into the bar

First responders who arrived at the scene provided medical treatment to the driver and the two women, and all three were taken to the nearby Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Police detained a 33-year-old man from Ramat Gan on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was subsequently released on parole.

Marlen bar in Givatayim