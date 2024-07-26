Journalists get calls, messages warning Israel must stop war

In their messages, the callers claimed that they had hacked into the Defense Ministry and posted "its most top-secret documents," with a link to an account on X where the documents were published.

"Send our message to your government officials. If they do not stop the war and the killing of oppressed Palestinian children, you will deal with dangerous events. Take our warning seriously we are not kidding with anyone."

Ofir Yonathan, who heads the Ynet news desk said he was inundated with calls in recent days. "If you ignore the calls from an unidentified number that cannot be blocked, then the calls come on WhatsApp. If you block the number there, they use a bogus name on Telegram," he said.

"They've promised information about the Defense Ministry, the Defense Minister and spoke of embarrassing photographs but thus far, other than their confused messages there has been nothing sent. The caller spoke fluent Hebrew with a strong Iranian accent."

