Journalists get calls, messages warning Israel must stop war

Dozens of members of Israeli media outlets received calls and later messages on WhatsApp and Telegram from people speaking with a heavy Farsi accent who identified as "Anonymous For Justice" in a second wave after calls were made earlier in the week
In their messages, the callers claimed that they had hacked into the Defense Ministry and posted "its most top-secret documents," with a link to an account on X where the documents were published.
"Send our message to your government officials. If they do not stop the war and the killing of oppressed Palestinian children, you will deal with dangerous events. Take our warning seriously we are not kidding with anyone."
Ofir Yonathan, who heads the Ynet news desk said he was inundated with calls in recent days. "If you ignore the calls from an unidentified number that cannot be blocked, then the calls come on WhatsApp. If you block the number there, they use a bogus name on Telegram," he said.
"They've promised information about the Defense Ministry, the Defense Minister and spoke of embarrassing photographs but thus far, other than their confused messages there has been nothing sent. The caller spoke fluent Hebrew with a strong Iranian accent."
Shilo Fried, a reporter for Ynet and its sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth said he too received the calls. "This is the second time I've been contacted by what seems to be an Iranian who is trying to deliver threats through us. I hope the security services, whom we've informed, will know how to reach whoever is sending us these messages and ensure that there is no real danger beyond words," he said. "I am not afraid, but I do wonder why I was chosen for the honor of receiving these messages."