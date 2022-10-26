Herzog meets with U.S. President Biden, will discuss Iran

President Isaac Herzog met with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine shortly before elections in both countries.
Before the meeting, Biden thanked Herzog for the hospitality shown to him on his visit to Israel and said that he was "very proud" of the Presidential Medal of Honor presented to him by the Israeli leader.
He also called the Israel-Lebanon maritime border that is expected to be signed Thursday "historic," saying that it "took real guts."
Biden said that he hoped that Herzog and himself would discuss the "bedrock values" that they "both share."
Herzog said that the invitation was an "expression of true friendship" and thanked Biden for visiting Israel over the summer. He continued, denouncing Iran for providing weapons to Russia that "are killing innocent people in Ukraine."
The visit comes amid tension over the future of Iran's nuclear program, with the Biden administration trying to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the supposedly civilian program in exchange for sanctions relief. Israel opposes the push.
On Tuesday, Herzog met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and announced he was sharing intelligence to prove that Iran has been supplying military drones to Russian forces in Ukraine.
"We will also be discussing the integration and inclusion of Israel in the Middle East," Herzog continued. "As we see more and more nations coming on board and cooperating with Israel in so many fields."
Herzog then talked about the elections taking place in both Israel and the U.S., saying "Our friendship transcends all political differences."
"I hope that together we can continue to work towards the wellbeing of the State of Israel, the United States, and the world at large."
