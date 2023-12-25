Terrorists, weapons found hiding in 2 more Gaza schools





IDF soldiers striking and eliminating a terrorist who fired at them from a school ( credit: IDF )









Following information regarding Hamas terrorists hiding inside schools, soldiers of the Nahal Brigade in the 162nd Division conducted operational activity in the area of the Al Rafaa and Zavaha schools in Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the encounter with the terrorists and their elimination, the soldiers located dozens of explosive devices in UNRWA bags, Kalashnikovs and 15 explosive belts. A Hamas terrorist fired an anti-tank missile at IDF soldiers. Immediately afterwards, the terrorist was eliminated by a precise strike from a tank.

1 View gallery Weapons found inside a school during an encounter with terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Many terrorists who hid inside the schools were identified as operatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad and were brought in for questioning. Some of the terrorists that were brought in for questioning took part in the October 7th massacre.