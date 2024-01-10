Contrast of war: inside a top Hamas leader's luxurious home raided by IDF

Swimming pool, fancy furniture and tanks parking outside: Israeli forces enter opulent abode of Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas's military wing, in central Gaza's al-Bureij

Einav Halabi|
Luxurious central Gaza home of Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas's military wing

IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee on Wednesday posted photos of the luxurious home of Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas's military wing, in al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.
According to his X post, IDF forces operating in the area raided his vacation home, where they found a swimming pool, a large yard and luxurious furniture.
Luxurious central Gaza home of Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas's military wing, in al-Bureij
Israeli tanks parking outside Marwan Issa's central Gaza vacation home
"This is the disparity between Hamas leaders and the people in the Gaza Strip - meet Marwan Issa's luxurious home,” he wrote.
“This is further evidence of the absolute disconnect between the Hamas leadership, including the heads of its military wing, who live in luxury and enjoy great wealth, and a large segment of Gaza's population pleading for donations and international aid. Hamas leaders are in paradise while Gaza residents are in hell."
