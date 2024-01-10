Contrast of war: inside a top Hamas leader's luxurious home raided by IDF

IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee on Wednesday posted photos of the luxurious home of Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas's military wing, in al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee on Wednesday posted photos of the luxurious home of Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas's military wing, in al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

'One of the girls returned after using the restroom, I saw on her face that she was shaken'

According to his X post, IDF forces operating in the area raided his vacation home, where they found a swimming pool, a large yard and luxurious furniture.

"This is the disparity between Hamas leaders and the people in the Gaza Strip - meet Marwan Issa's luxurious home,” he wrote.

