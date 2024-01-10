Russian army vet joins Israeli Air Force, wishes for meaningful service

Alexander Minkin, 21, a former member of the Russian army, was determined not to return to Russia when the war in Ukraine started. He decided to immigrate to Israel and enlist in the IDF, the army he truly holds dear.

Alexander is not alone, 100 lone soldiers from 23 countries will arrive in Israel this week, amid the war in Gaza, as part of the Tzofim Garin Tzabar program, and will enlist in the IDF in the coming months.

Alexander Minkin

Minkin was born in Petah Tikva, Israel, but after three months, his family left for Russia where he was raised. His father was the only one who chose to live in Israel, but surprisingly here he chose to convert to Christianity and lead a religious lifestyle. Minkin, who grew up in the city of Yekaterinburg, admitted to being someone who had no connection to Israel and Judaism, and in his adulthood chose to join the Russian army, where he served for about a year.

When Minkin was called to the Russian army again to join the fighting in Ukraine, he decided that the only place he was willing to fight for was Israel. During his studies in university, the young man began to research and discover his Jewish roots. He immigrated to Israel as part of Tzofim Garin Tzabar, and is supposed to make his dream of enlisting in the IDF a reality soon.

"I would very much like to improve my language skills, both Hebrew and English, thanks to my enlistment in the IDF and that enlistment would also give me the right to be Israeli by merit," he said. "I can make new friends. I want to do a meaningful service here and contribute to this country. I see this place where there is freedom and the place where I want to live forever."

Alexander Minkin (left) in his days in the Russian army

Minkin rediscovered his family in Israel. He currently lives with his brother in a rented apartment and has grandparents and an aunt in Israel. Minkin first thought about enlisting into the Oketz K9 Unit but eventually realized that he would best contribute in the Air Force as an aircraft technician, a position he has the necessary knowledge for from his service in the Russian military.

His decision to enlist in the IDF was made before the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists, but the massacre did not make him change his decision. "I was shocked by the first two days, I did not understand what was happening, but I see no reason not to enlist in the IDF because of it. Wars and military operations are an everyday thing in Israel," says Minkin.

Alexander Minkin

"The events of that day horrified me. My family was afraid at first, it was not the first time my mother experienced such feelings of fear. The first time she experienced this was when they wanted to take me to war in Ukraine. This means that she will not know where I am, what is happening to me, and that everything is out of my hands," he added.

"When the events broke out here, I immediately connected my family members to the Israeli news in Russian so that they could follow the information and they calmed down because they understood what is really happening in Israel, and not as it is described in their news."

33 years of Tzofim Garin Tzabar

This year's newcomers hail from the U.S., Argentina, Canada, Australia, Italy, England, France, Germany, Russia, Spain and Ukraine. The Tzofim Garin Tzabar program, which celebrates 33 years of activity this year, offers an organizational-educational framework for Israeli-Jewish youth who have been living all over the world for many years. Upon graduating from high school, young men and women choose to come to Israel, volunteer, enlist in the IDF and complete a full service.

Upon their arrival in Israel and until their enlistment, program members are taken in by a kibbutz or any other accommodation that serves as a warm and supportive home for them throughout their military service.