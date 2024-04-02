IDF, Israeli embassies bolster security amid Quds commander assassination

Israel announced Monday that it will raise the security around embassies, and the IDF's preparedness following the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus .

The Foreign Ministry has decided to enhance security measures for all Israeli representations worldwide, and the ministry's security division has issued guidelines for all diplomats. "We urge to maintain vigilant behavior and heightened awareness of surroundings, with emphasis on routine movements," diplomats at Israeli missions abroad were instructed.

1 View gallery Mohammad Reza Zahedi ( Photo: AP/ Omar Sanadiki )

Israel is concerned that Iran may attempt to target embassies abroad in retaliation for the assassination. Since the outbreak of the war, there has been a high level of preparedness at Israeli missions worldwide, including significant security reinforcements that have cost the taxpayer over NIS 100 million ($27.2 million).

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated, "Netanyahu is out of balance due to the setbacks in Gaza and the failure to achieve war goals." According to Amir-Abdollahian, "This aggression violates diplomatic norms and international artistry. We hold Israel responsible for the repercussions of this action. The international community must take a decisive stance against these crimes."

His ministry spokesperson, Naser Khani Nejad, added, "This is a blatant violation of international laws. We expect the international community and the UN to strongly condemn the aggression and take necessary steps. While Iran reserves the right to respond to the crime, Israel bears responsibility for the repercussions. Iran will decide on the nature of its response."