Al Hudaydah burns as Israel prepares for Houthi retaliation

Arab news outlets reported late Saturday that the Israeli attack in Houthi-controlled Al Hudaydah has effectively rendered the significant seaport non-operational, causing dozens of injuries and casualties. Israeli authorities clarified the targeted port serves as a "significant economic source for Houthi terrorism," due to the goods and weaponry passing through it, as well as the energy infrastructure that was also targeted.

Lebanese network Al Mayadeen claimed that the number of injured stands at least 80, some of whom are suffering from severe burns caused by the fire that broke out after the massive explosions. The IDF confirmed this evening that this is the furthest target ever attacked by the Israeli Air Force, 1,800 kilometers away from the country.

The Al Hudaydah port isn’t only used for terrorist activities but also for the delivery of civilian goods, including humanitarian aid to Yemen and the famine-stricken Houthi-controlled areas. In practice, however, the Houthis also use it for terrorist purposes, and the city itself serves as a major supply line for Iranian weapons arriving in the country.

The strike also hit a power plant and oil facilities, causing widespread panic in Sana'a and Al Hudaydah, reflected in massive queues at gas stations after the attack. Official Houthi spokespersons said that the Israeli attack would answered for and that they "won’t stop supporting the Gaza Strip."

Israel doesn’t underestimate the Houthi threats , and officials said they’re calculating a possible response from Yemen and are therefore preparing to deliver a "stronger blow" to the Houthis in such an event.

Meanwhile, air defense systems have been reinforced, and the Transportation Ministry held an unusual situation assessment meeting led by Transportation Minister Miri Regev and senior officials from the railway, ports and aviation sectors in preparation for a possible Houthi attack against civilian infrastructure.

Israel is also preparing for a battle on the diplomatic front. Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed Israeli ambassadors worldwide to "demand increased sanctions on Iran, designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization, and divert international aid from Al Hudaydah port to Aden port."

He also asked ambassadors to support the U.S., UK, and France's request to convene an emergency session of the UN Security Council on July 22, alongside the pre-scheduled session on July 23. The ambassadors were also instructed to demand condemnation of Houthi activities, alongside support for Israel's right to defend itself.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes at Al Hudaydah port, saying, "The Yemeni people are paying the price for their courageous support of Palestinian women and children." They also warned of further escalation in the Middle East, saying that "Israel and its supporters, including the U.S., bear responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this attack."