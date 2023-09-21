Syrian opposition says 2 killed in Israeli drone strike

Media outlet says men were targeted riding a motorcycle in the town of Bein Jinn, west of the capital Damascus; the attack comes one week after strikes on the port city of Tartus and the area of Homs which Gallant hinted Israel was behind

Hadar Adi, Yoav Zitun, Eyal Arvid|
A Syrian news outlet affiliated with the opposition said on Thursday, that that two motorcyclists were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the town of Beit Jinn west of Damascus. The Israeli military had no comment.
The attack comes one week after a strike on the Syrian port city of Tartus, in which at least two soldiers were killed and some six others wounded.
2 View gallery
כלי תקשורת סורי מדווח כי שני רוכבי אופנוע נהרגו בתקיפת מל"ט ישראלי בעיירה בית ג'ן שבפרברי דמשקכלי תקשורת סורי מדווח כי שני רוכבי אופנוע נהרגו בתקיפת מל"ט ישראלי בעיירה בית ג'ן שבפרברי דמשק
Aftermath of an Israeli drone attack in Syria
It took place unusually during daylight hours, at approximately 5:20pm. Syrian state TV reported that it was launched from the Mediterranean Sea and resulted in significant damage. Hours later, another strike was reported on the Shayrat air base.
2 View gallery
המרכז הסורי למעקב אחר זכויות אדם : 3 הרוגים של חזבאללה בתקיפה באזור טרטוסהמרכז הסורי למעקב אחר זכויות אדם : 3 הרוגים של חזבאללה בתקיפה באזור טרטוס
Smoke billows over the port city of Tartus after a strike attributed to Israel
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted one day later, at Israel's involvement in two strikes. "Last night we received further proof that the thunderous sound of planes is stronger than background noise and deeds count more than words,"
