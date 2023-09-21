Syrian opposition says 2 killed in Israeli drone strike

A Syrian news outlet affiliated with the opposition said on Thursday, that that two motorcyclists were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the town of Beit Jinn west of Damascus. The Israeli military had no comment.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The attack comes one week after a strike on the Syrian port city of Tartus, in which at least two soldiers were killed and some six others wounded.

2 View gallery Aftermath of an Israeli drone attack in Syria

It took place unusually during daylight hours, at approximately 5:20pm. Syrian state TV reported that it was launched from the Mediterranean Sea and resulted in significant damage. Hours later, another strike was reported on the Shayrat air base.

2 View gallery Smoke billows over the port city of Tartus after a strike attributed to Israel