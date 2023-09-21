UAE will halt cultural event with Israel if ministers Ben-Gvir or Smotrich show up

The United Arab Emirates has decided to donate a joint cultural project with Israel, but it comes with the condition that no ministers from the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) and Religious Zionism parties led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, respectively, be involved, Ynet and sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth first reported.

The project, known as "77" and initiated by the Emirates, aims to organize a collaborative cultural event spanning seven cities in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, lasting for seven days. The primary objective of the project was to foster unity and cultural exchange between the two nations, promoting mutual understanding and harmony.

1 View gallery Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan doesn't want Itamar Ben-Gvir or Bezalel Smotrich involved in the joint UAE-Israel project ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, AP )

The project requires the involvement of various government ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, the Culture Ministry, and the Heritage Ministry. However, the Emirates has exercised its veto power and declared that it is unwilling to proceed with the project if ministers associated with Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism are part of it.

Consequently, the Emirates has informed Israel that if Knesset minister Amihai Eliyahu, who heads the Heritage Ministry, is included in the project, the event will come to a screeching halt. This matter is currently being discussed extensively between the two countries, and the imposed veto may greatly impede the progress of the project, as the Ministry of Heritage not only plays a role in the project but is also responsible for providing the necessary funding.

The members of these two parties, known for their right-wing ideologies, have consistently sparked controversy and outrage worldwide due to their highly contentious statements. For instance, Smotrich made remarks such as "Israel should wipe out Huwara" and delivered a speech in France where he claimed that "there is no Palestinian people."

Interestingly, during this speech, he presented a map of the "Greater Land of Israel," which bizarrely included the kingdom of Jordan as well . Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, recently expressed himself in a manner that was interpreted as endorsing apartheid in the West Bank . Furthermore, these parties have recently been advocating for donations to Amiram Ben-Uliel, the convicted murderer of the Dawabsha family.

US President Joe Biden meets PM Netanyahu ( Video: Roi Avraham, Yechezkel Kendil )

In December 2022, the United Arab Emirates celebrated its 51st Independence Day and extended an invitation to Ben-Gvir, along with Knesset members from various political factions, foreign diplomats, businessmen, and public figures. This invitation seemed to be a goodwill gesture aimed at encouraging Ben-Gvir to adopt a more moderate stance. Prior to the formation of the government, senior officials in the Emirates had expressed concerns that a coalition involving Ben-Gvir would complicate cooperation with Israel. Since then, he has repeatedly visited the Temple Mount despite warnings of potential unrest. In light of these extreme statements and actions, the Emirates have decided to change their position.

At a critical juncture, the potential veto occurs during ongoing and unparalleled negotiations for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, facilitated by the United States. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman explicitly acknowledged these negotiations, emphasizing that progress is being made toward reaching an agreement with Israel on a daily basis. However, he also emphasized that his country insists on a comprehensive resolution for the Palestinians as part of the agreement, highlighting that this issue remains unresolved at present.