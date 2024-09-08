3 murdered in shooting attack at Israel-Jordan border crossing





Three people were murdered in a shooting attack at the Allenby border crossing to Jordan. The assailant was shot dead by security personnel on the scene.

The dead were identified as men in the 50s who suffered gunshot wounds first described as critical. Medical teams later pronounced them dead on the scene.

Initial reports were that the attack was launched by a Jordanian truck driver who arrived at the border crossing from Jordan. He left his vehicle and shot the three men from close range.

the attack took place in the cargo section of the facility, used for trucks carrying products between the bordering countries.

2 View gallery Aftermath of a shooting attack at the Allenby border crossing to Jordan ( Photo: MDA )

"This is a very serious event," Yotam Tzur, a paramedic for Magen David Adom (MDA) said. "We saw three men on the ground with gunshot wounds and no pulse. Along with military medics we began administering emergency care but unfortunately had to pronounce them dead."

Security forces were rushed to the area and were conducting searches for possible accomplices or any further threat.