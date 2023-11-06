Attack in Jerusalem: Border guard soldier, 20, in critical condition

Two Border Police soldiers were injured Monday morning in the Old City of Jerusalem in the area of the Shalem Police Station, in an apparent stabbing attack.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

According to Magen David Adom, a Border Police soldier was seriously injured, and a second soldier was slightly injured. The terrorist was neutralized.

1 View gallery Scene of stabbing attack in Jerusalem ( Photo: Shalu Shalom )

Police spokesperson , Lt. Commander Eli Levy, told Ynet Live Magen David Adom paramedics were treating the injured together with police forces who arrived at the scene, and that police forces are searching the area for more terrorists.

At 08:12a.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Jerusalem area, about two injured people. At first it was suspected that it was a shooting attack, but then it became clear that it was a stabbing.

The injured Border Police soldiers neutralized the attacker at the entrance to the police station.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman in her 20s unconscious and a man about 20 years old walking around. We immediately started medical treatment and evacuated them to the nearby Mount Scopus Hospital, where the young woman's condition is critical and the young man's condition is minor," Magen David Adom medic Nadav Taib said.