Pro-Palestinian activists claim to break into, vandalize Israeli defense firm's UK plant

A group of pro-Palestinian activists claimed on Monday to have broken into a "highly secured" facility of an Israeli defense firm's subsidiary in the UK, vandalizing property in protest against Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip.
A video accompanying a statement posted to social media by Palestine Action shows three activists in red jumpsuits entering a facility identified as Instro Precision in Kent, England. The footage depicts the activists damaging computers with crowbars and hurling supplies across the room.
Instro Precision, specializing in precision instruments and military targeting systems, is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense electronics company, acquired in 2014.
"Actionists cut through 3 security fences to get inside Elbit's 'highly secure' compound and break into Kent's Israeli weapons factory," the group said in a statement. "Once inside Instro Precision, they begun dismantling machinery, tech and parts used to arm the Gaza genocide."