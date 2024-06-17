Pro-Palestinian activists claim to break into, vandalize Israeli defense firm's UK plant

Video shows 3 activists in red jumpsuits entering facility identified as Instro Precision in Kent, England, subsidiary of Elbit; footage depicts activists damaging computers with crowbars and hurling supplies across room

Itamar Eichner|
A group of pro-Palestinian activists claimed on Monday to have broken into a "highly secured" facility of an Israeli defense firm's subsidiary in the UK, vandalizing property in protest against Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip.
A video accompanying a statement posted to social media by Palestine Action shows three activists in red jumpsuits entering a facility identified as Instro Precision in Kent, England. The footage depicts the activists damaging computers with crowbars and hurling supplies across the room.
(Video: from X)

Instro Precision, specializing in precision instruments and military targeting systems, is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense electronics company, acquired in 2014.
"Actionists cut through 3 security fences to get inside Elbit's 'highly secure' compound and break into Kent's Israeli weapons factory," the group said in a statement. "Once inside Instro Precision, they begun dismantling machinery, tech and parts used to arm the Gaza genocide."
