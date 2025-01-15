Pro-Palestinian group files arrest warrant against senior IDF officer in Italy

The Hind Rajab Foundation, a pro-Palestinian organization known for targeting IDF soldiers abroad through legal campaigns, has filed a request in Italy for an arrest warrant against IDF Major General Ghassan Alian.

ANTI-ISRAEL LEGAL CAMPAIGN ( ILTV )

Alian serves as the head of the military's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and is accused by the group of committing war crimes.

The organization announced it had submitted cases to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and informed Italian authorities of Alian's presence in Rome, demanding his immediate arrest. Alian is among the most senior IDF officers targeted by the foundation to date.

The group alleges that Alian oversaw the total blockade of Gaza and accuses him of "weaponizing famine" and targeting civilian infrastructure in acts they claim amount to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

The Hind Rajab Foundation further stated that under international law, Alian has no immunity, and Italy is obligated to act swiftly. They claim that the ICC has already issued warrants for similar crimes against other Israeli officials, alleging that Alian directly supervised policies amounting to such violations.

Alian, an Israeli Druze officer in the IDF, has been instrumental in overseeing the distribution of millions of tons of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, into Gaza as head of COGAT.

"Targeting the man responsible for facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza—it doesn’t get more ridiculous than this," commented a senior Israeli official.