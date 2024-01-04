Watch IDF destroy underground Hamas compound, tunnel system

IDF troops destroyed an underground Hamas military facility on the shore in central Gaza City after it was raided and cleared in the past week.

The troops found a number of shafts that led to a tunnel system that was hundreds of meters long. They also found a stockpile of weapons including bombs, shells grenades, and RPG missiles.

Additional shafts located later led to a complex underground tunnel system that included booby-trapped doors leading to a weapons production facility that contained machines, air conditioning, explosives, and materials for the production of long-range rockets utilized by Hamas.

