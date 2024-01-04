Watch IDF destroy underground Hamas compound, tunnel system

Combined work of several engineering and commando units uncovers complex Hamas underground system running hundreds of meters long, containing weapons, booby trapped doors, weapons production sites and more

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Hamas
Gaza
War
tunnels
IDF soldiers locate and dismantle Hamas tunnels
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF troops destroyed an underground Hamas military facility on the shore in central Gaza City after it was raided and cleared in the past week.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Soldier of the Opera: IDF trooper wows friends in Gaza
Israeli officials accused of genocide in Norway
Israel destroys booby-trapped kindergarten in 40-hour long West Bank operation
The troops found a number of shafts that led to a tunnel system that was hundreds of meters long. They also found a stockpile of weapons including bombs, shells grenades, and RPG missiles.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מאיתור פירי מנהרות והשמדת תוואי המנהרה במרכז רצועת עזהתיעוד מאיתור פירי מנהרות והשמדת תוואי המנהרה במרכז רצועת עזה
IDF soldiers working near tunnel shafts in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Additional shafts located later led to a complex underground tunnel system that included booby-trapped doors leading to a weapons production facility that contained machines, air conditioning, explosives, and materials for the production of long-range rockets utilized by Hamas.
Earlier on Thursday the military said that terrorists from the Hamas Nukhba force who had surrendered to IDF troops said others among them had been killed in underground runnels in the area of Khan Younis including commanders.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מאיתור פירי מנהרות והשמדת תוואי המנהרה במרכז רצועת עזהתיעוד מאיתור פירי מנהרות והשמדת תוואי המנהרה במרכז רצועת עזה
Tunnel shaft found in central Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The troops killed many terrorists from the Hamas Khan Younis brigade disrupting the Hamas chain of command and control in the area.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""