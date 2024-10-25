Five IDF soldiers fall in South Lebanon

The IDF said five of its soldiers were killed in South Lebanon fighting when a building they were in was bombed. The soldiers are Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal.

Nineteen others were hurt in the blast, four of them suffering serious injuries.

The mass casualty incident occurred when a convoy carrying supplies arrived near the border with Israel at an area where the forces had been operating to clear the area from Radwan forces.

