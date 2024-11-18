Iran backs Lebanon’s decision to secure ceasefire with Israel

Iran has expressed its support for any decision taken by Lebanon to secure a ceasefire with Israel. This was conveyed by Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a visit to Damascus. Larijani emphasized Tehran's desire to see an end to a conflict that has inflicted significant damage on Hezbollah, Iran's key ally in Lebanon.

“We are not seeking to disrupt anything. We are seeking to resolve issues,” said Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian official. “Under all circumstances, we stand in support of the people of Lebanon.

“Those who create disruption are [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu

and those like him. Let us recognize our friends and enemies,” he continued. “Hezbollah is a wise movement, and the people of Lebanon are also a wise nation. They know what they are doing.

“We support the Resistance (axis) under all circumstances, but they themselves know what actions they need to take,” he concluded.

REPORT: IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITE HIT

Israeli Strikes Reportedly Hit Iranian Nuclear Facility

Meanwhile, Axios has reported that the Israeli Air Force targeted a secret Iranian nuclear research facility during extensive airstrikes last month. Citing current and former U.S. and Israeli officials, the report claims the strikes dealt a significant blow to Iran’s nuclear program. The Parchin military complex, located about 20 kilometers southeast of Tehran, was reportedly the target. This site is believed to have been used for testing explosives necessary to trigger a nuclear device.

Iran’s Delayed Retaliation and Khamenei’s Health Concerns

Iran has indicated that it will delay its promised retaliation against Israel until after the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in January. Despite the delay, Tehran has vowed that an attack will occur. Over the weekend, the Islamic regime unveiled some of its latest missile and air defense systems.