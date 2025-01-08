Remains of 2 hostages extracted from Gaza, family confirms

The IDF and Shin Bet announced Wednesday they had recovered the body of Youssef Ziyadne, a hostage abducted on October 7, from an underground tunnel in Rafah in southern Gaza. Ziyadne, who was killed while in captivity, has been returned to Israel.

During the operation, evidence related to Youssef’s son, Hamza Ziyadne, who was abducted alongside him, raised "serious concerns" about Hamza’s fate.

3 View gallery Hamza and Youssef Ziyadne

Earlier, Youssef’s brother, Ali Ziyadne, confirmed the family had been informed of the discovery of the bodies. “We were told they found Youssef and his son Hamza,” he said. “Our hearts are broken. We wanted them to return to the family alive, but sadly, they came back deceased."

Youssef, a father of 18, and Hamza, both from the Bedouin city of Rahat, were abducted from Kibbutz Holit, where they were working on October 7, along with Youssef’s younger children, Aisha and Bilal. The siblings were released after 55 days as part of a hostage exchange, leaving the family hopeful that Youssef and Hamza would also be freed alive.

"Aisha and her brother Bilal were waiting to embrace them. This is a devastating tragedy,” Ali said.

3 View gallery Aisha and Bilal Ziyadne

Youssef was among 34 hostages Israel listed as eligible for release under a potential deal with Hamas, but the terrorist group never clarified whether they were alive. “Every day, we waited for news,” said Ali Ziyadne. “When we heard reports that they might be among the released, we held on to hope. Even today, after receiving the news, we pleaded with them to double-check, to ensure there was no mistake. But in the end, we had to accept this heartbreaking reality.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed his "deep condolences to the Ziyadne family following the discovery of the bodies of Youssef and Hamza, who were abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and recovered in a heroic operation by our brave fighters."

Katz added, "We continue to do everything in our power to fulfill our highest moral obligation—bringing all the hostages, both living and deceased, back to Israeli soil."

The tragedy has left Rahat in mourning. “This is a devastating blow,” said Qaed Abu Latif, whose brother Ahmad was killed in battle in Gaza. “We were counting the days until the father and son returned. We didn’t expect this outcome.”

3 View gallery Aisha and Bilal Ziyadne handed to the Red Cross as part of a hostage release deal

Kamel Ziyadne, a relative, described the family’s grief as immeasurable. “It’s a sad evening for us all. For more than 450 days, we’ve had no peace. It’s frustrating to think negotiations weren’t handled better. Perhaps they could have been returned alive.”

Ali Ziyadne had previously spoken at a United Nations Security Council meeting about Hamas’ actions, confronting Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour. “I speak with anger,” he said at the time. “How can Hamas claim to be Muslim, yet they abduct my brother, who prays and fasts as they do, and refuse to return him?”

After Aisha and Bilal’s release, relatives shared their harrowing experience in captivity. “From what we heard, Hamas didn’t care who they abducted—Jewish or Arab—any hostage was a bargaining chip,” one family member said. “The four were held in a single room, unsure if they were in a house or a tunnel. They received meals but constantly heard explosions.”