Mother of French-Israeli captive begs world leaders' help

who is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza and a clip showing her was released by the terrorists on Monday, said she was exhilarated to see her alive but holds Hamas is responsible for her health and wellbeing.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Schem made a plea to world leaders to bring her daughter back in no worse condition than she appears to be on the Hamas video and added that the insane attack on Israel would be repeated in France or the U.S. "We must be all be united in the fight against this terror, she said.

According to The New York Times, which analyzed data from a video released by Hamas, the footage showing Mia was filmed at least six days ago. The one-minute clip, the first showing a hostage, published by the terrorist organization, includes her saying that wounds she had sustained were treated In the video, Mia speaks directly to the camera in Hebrew.

