Mother of French-Israeli captive begs world leaders' help

Keren the mother of Mia Schem who is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza and a clip showing her was released by the terrorists on Monday, said she was exhilarated to see her alive but holds Hamas is responsible for her health and wellbeing.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Schem made a plea to world leaders to bring her daughter back in no worse condition than she appears to be on the Hamas video and added that the insane attack on Israel would be repeated in France or the U.S. "We must be all be united in the fight against this terror, she said.
According to The New York Times, which analyzed data from a video released by Hamas, the footage showing Mia was filmed at least six days ago. The one-minute clip, the first showing a hostage, published by the terrorist organization, includes her saying that wounds she had sustained were treated In the video, Mia speaks directly to the camera in Hebrew.
"Yesterday, I saw Mia’s video, and shouted with joy because I saw she was alive," Keren said. "But after all the excitement, I watched the video again and saw Mia’s hand was injured. I could see she was in pain and very frightened, and that she was saying what she was told to say," Schem said. “I could see Mia’s condition is stable, but I’m very concerned for her. I see this as a good sign and am optimistic about Mia and all our captives. We need to be optimistic here, and I assume they’re taking care of them."
She then addressed world leaders. "Bring my baby back home. all she did was go to a party to have fun. So many babies and children and old people, who are holocaust survivors were taken hostage, while their homes were burned. This is a crime against humanity," she said.
"I saw the video yesterday. Mia begged for us to rescue her; she was pale and scared," Uri, Mia's 17-year-old brother said. "It's a sign she’s alive. I trust the government and all world leaders to do whatever it takes to bring the captives back home."
Mia has dual Israeli and French citizenship. French President Emmanuel Macron called for her release. "The video showing Mia, a French-Israeli citizen, held by the Hamas terrorist organization, was brought to the president’s attention," Élysée Palace, said in a statement. 'President Macron condemns the disgraceful act of holding innocent people hostage and the Hamas's reprehensible exploitation. He calls for Mia's immediate and unconditional release. France is fully committed and is working with its partners to release French citizens held by Hamas."