Aner Shapira's baguette truck

A new food truck is delivering warm baguette sandwiches to soldiers on the frontlines in Gaza, Lebanon, Judea, and Samaria in honor of fallen civilian-soldier Aner Shapira.
Shapira attended the Nova music festival on October 7, the day Hamas infiltrated Israel and began a killing spree. While returning to his military base, he was forced to detour due to gunfire on the highway. He pulled over and entered a shelter where 24 people were already hiding.
Shapira, noticing the panic among those inside, reassured them and urged them to remain calm. He instructed them to hide and cover their heads with their hands. Standing in the center of the room with a broken beer bottle as a makeshift weapon, he prepared to defend the group.
The terrorists began firing and throwing grenades into the shelter. Shapira heroically caught and returned the first eight grenades to the attackers. Tragically, an RPG eventually exploded, taking his life.
Known for his love of cooking, Shapira often made shakshuka and other classic Israeli dishes for his friends. To honor his memory, the NGO Nechama and Hatzala launched a food truck that delivers baguettes to soldiers, inspiring them to remember Shapira’s bravery and remain motivated in their mission.
