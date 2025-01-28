Aner Shapira's baguette truck

A new food truck is delivering warm baguette sandwiches to soldiers on the frontlines in Gaza, Lebanon, Judea, and Samaria in honor of fallen civilian-soldier Aner Shapira.

Shapira attended the Nova music festival on October 7, the day Hamas infiltrated Israel and began a killing spree. While returning to his military base, he was forced to detour due to gunfire on the highway. He pulled over and entered a shelter where 24 people were already hiding.

