Netanyahu released from hospital, but corruption trial testimony may be postponed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital late Thursday afternoon after undergoing successful prostate surgery on Sunday, and has remained hospitalized since then - although he left the hospital on Wednesday to cast a vote in the Knesset.

The hospital said in a statement that "the prime minister's doctors reported upon his discharge that his condition is stable and he is recovering satisfactorily from the surgery. He still has a recovery period ahead of him. Medical monitoring as necessary after such surgery will continue as usual.

1 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been discharged from the hospital; two days earlier he left for a brief time to cast a vote ( Photo: Danny Shem Tov / Noam Moskowitz, Knesset Spokesperson )

Upon his release, the prime minister expressed his "deep gratitude to the Hadassah specialists and the entire team, to specialists from Assaf Harofeh hospital, and his personal physician, Dr. Zvika Berkowitz, who cared for him with dedication."

Doctors have recommended that Netanyahu spend two weeks recovering and resting at home following the surgery. Therefore, those close to Netanyahu estimate that his defense attorney, Amit Haddad, will file a request with the court to cancel all or part of next week's hearings. Netanyahu and Haddad have not yet made a final decision on the matter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset plenary session for a vote after leaving the hospital against medical advice ( צילום: ערוץ הכנסת )

On Tuesday, when the prime minister realized that the coalition did not have a majority to pass the trapped profits law, which is critical to approving the budget, Netanyahu decided to leave the hospital while he was recovering from surgery and vote in favor. In the end, the law was approved by a narrow margin, with, among others, Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit faction voting against and members of Agudath Israel not participating.