Netanyahu released from hospital, but corruption trial testimony may be postponed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital late Thursday afternoon after undergoing successful prostate surgery on Sunday, and has remained hospitalized since then - although he left the hospital on Wednesday to cast a vote in the Knesset.
The hospital said in a statement that "the prime minister's doctors reported upon his discharge that his condition is stable and he is recovering satisfactorily from the surgery. He still has a recovery period ahead of him. Medical monitoring as necessary after such surgery will continue as usual.
Upon his release, the prime minister expressed his "deep gratitude to the Hadassah specialists and the entire team, to specialists from Assaf Harofeh hospital, and his personal physician, Dr. Zvika Berkowitz, who cared for him with dedication."
Doctors have recommended that Netanyahu spend two weeks recovering and resting at home following the surgery. Therefore, those close to Netanyahu estimate that his defense attorney, Amit Haddad, will file a request with the court to cancel all or part of next week's hearings. Netanyahu and Haddad have not yet made a final decision on the matter.
On Tuesday, when the prime minister realized that the coalition did not have a majority to pass the trapped profits law, which is critical to approving the budget, Netanyahu decided to leave the hospital while he was recovering from surgery and vote in favor. In the end, the law was approved by a narrow margin, with, among others, Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit faction voting against and members of Agudath Israel not participating.
The doctors at Hadassah strongly opposed Netanyahu leaving the hospital for the vote, and a doctor at Hadassah told Ynet: "It's not healthy for him." His personal physician was present at the plenary session.