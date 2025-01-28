Contractor working in Gaza accidentally killed by IDF fire

Kobi Avitan, an employee of a contracting company that performs engineering work for the IDF on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, was killed Tuesday morning in the Netzarim Corridor after being mistaken for a terrorist.

He was operating a tractor as part of work on the cross-Gaza highway - the western part of which the IDF was required to withdraw from Tuesday as part of the hostages release deal, thereby enabling the mass return of Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip.

1 View gallery Kobi Avitan ( Photo: ZAKA )

Avitan was killed by DF forces. Under the direction of the Military Prosecutor's Office, an investigation by the military police has been opened.

Avitan, a 39-year-old father of three children, lived in Eilat. ZAKA Search and Rescue paid tribute to him, noting that he volunteered at the organization's branch in the city. "Kobi was a man of kindness who dedicated his life to the common good and gave his soul for the people of Israel. As part of his volunteer work at ZAKA, Kobi volunteered for every event, even in the most difficult and complex arenas," according to ZAKA.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"Years ago, when he joined ZAKA, Kobi wrote to the commander of ZAKA Eilat, Rabbi Shimon Eisenbach, that 'any kindness that can be done - I am willing to with love,' and so it was. Unfortunately, Kobi was killed today in the Gaza Strip as part of his work at the Ministry of Defense. The ZAKA family shares in the deep mourning of his wife Tali and the dear Avitan family, praying that in his great and good deeds you will find solace and know no more sorrow."

Tuesday's serious incident is the first time Israelis have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the cease-fire as part of the hostage deal - and the first fatal incident there since the explosion of the building in Beit Hanoun on January 13, in which five Nahal patrol fighters were killed.

In the "Iron Swords" war, 841 soldiers and men have, 405 of whom were operating in Gaza, But Avitan and other civilians killed as part of operational activity in the Strip are not included in this number.