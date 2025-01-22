Israelis celebrate Trump’s return in Jerusalem

ILTV News and the Friends of Zion Museum hosted a large-scale event on Monday evening in Jerusalem to celebrate President Trump’s inauguration under the theme, "Congratulations Donald Trump, Israel Loves You."

The event welcomed approximately 1,000 attendees, including ambassadors, business leaders, and dignitaries.

Guests enjoyed an elaborate American-style dinner, live music, and received red hats and pins featuring the Israeli and American flags. Trump’s inauguration was broadcast live on dozens of giant screens across the venue. The crowd cheered, applauded, and rose to their feet when Trump spoke about the return of the hostages.

A panel discussion during the event emphasized the significance of U.S.-Israel relations.

“America and Israel should re-establish their relationship, not as one where Israel is a client state of America, but as a strong partnership that is mutually beneficial to both,” said Kory Bardash, co-chair of Republicans Overseas Israel.

However, one word echoed through nearly every speech, capturing the sentiment of the crowd: hope.

“The one thing that I notice about tonight is the word of hope,” said Friends of Zion Founder Dr. Mike Evans. “I think you have hope tonight because you know what Donald Trump did for four years for you.”

“It is my hope and my prayer that in the second term for President Trump, it will be historic in bringing a new level of security and peace to the people of Israel and peace throughout the region,” said incoming U.S. Ambassador to Israel Rev. Mike Huckabee.

Watch the report:

JERUSALEM CELEBRATION ( ILTV )