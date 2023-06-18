Netanyahu says judicial reform legislation to resume this week after talks break down

Premier says government will take 'responsible and measured' steps to advance process and blames Lapid and Gantz for the breakdown of talks at President's Residence, which he calls a 'charade' designed to stall for time

Gilad Cohen, Moran Azulay, Sivan Hilaie|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that his government will “take practical steps to reform the justice system” as early as this week after negotiations on the controversial legal plan with opposition parties at the President’s Residence collapsed last week.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
More stories:
Speaking at the opening of the weekly Cabinet meeting, the Likud chairman said that those steps will be taken "in a responsible and measured manner," but "in accordance with the mandate we received."
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהובנימין נתניהו
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
Netanyahu blamed Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz for the breakdown of talks. "What was proven last week is that Gantz and Lapid played games with me. It was a charade of talks for three months, but the intention was to stall for time," he said.
Both opposition leaders announced their pullout from the talks after the coalition reneged on past agreements and unsuccessfully attempted to push back a vote on the makeup of the committee for the selection of judges.
2 View gallery
יאיר לפידיאיר לפיד
Opposition leader Yair Lapid
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
Lapid responded on Twitter: "If Netanyahu proceeds with the one-sided judicial overhaul as he declared, he will discover that he is the prime minister of less than half of the Israeli people, with less than half of the economy, less than half of the security and less than half of the Knesset."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""