It's not Gaza or Iraq, disturbing footage shows anarchy on roads in Israel's south

Armed Bedouin wedding convoy in the Negev





Israelis were reminded over the weekend of a concerning phenomenon in the Negev region as footage surfaced online of caravans of vehicles driving recklessly down southern Israel roads, with passengers brandishing firearms and wantonly firing live rounds into the air.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Other stories:

These processions are part of a wedding tradition of the local Bedouin population, according to which the groom along with his family arrives at the bride's family home in single file to pick her up. The grander the caravan, the greater the respect shown to the bride's family.

Israel Police officials have told Ynet in the past that these wedding caravans were much more commonplace 15 years ago. But nowadays, rather than older family members picking up the blushing bride, younger relatives take it upon themselves to get the party started with hair-raising displays of reckless driving.

While police are working to mitigate this phenomenon, footage from Friday's wedding celebrations demonstrates how the problem still persists.

Videos show columns of cars speeding recklessly down roads near Tel Sheva, putting other road users at risk. The cars' license plates were seen covered in tape to avoid identification by law enforcement and masked passengers were openly displaying assault rifles and firing live rounds in the air indiscriminately.

Israel Police told Ynet that they were familiar with this most recent incident and that "there will be arrests soon."

Last year, the police arrested four suspects who were filmed during a fast and furious wedding joyride and their vehicles were seized. One of the suspects was also charged with threatening cops who arrived at the scene and tried to get the situation under control.