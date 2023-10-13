Israelis share in family's grief after daughter's death in Hamas assault

After security directives limit participation in funerals Israelis line the street leading to a local cemetery as a family prepared to lay their dead child to rest

While Israelis are made to bury their dead, they must do so too often without the support of family and friends. Israel is under frequent rocket fire and security forces have severely limited the number of people allowed to congregate in any one place, without adequate shelter for protection.
But in communities all over the country, the families who have endured such terrible loss have seen friends and neighbors come out to express their grief and their love, as best they can.
That was the scene in Modi'in on Thursday, as Lt. Eden Nimri, 22, was taken on her final journey. The streets along the route were lined with Israelis, many holding the blue and while flag, saluting the young officer, a champion swimmer from a family of swimmer, who grew up among them and joined the IDF to become a commander of an elite technological unit in the artillery.
Residents of Modi'in pay tribute to Capt. Eden Nimri who fell in battle against Hamas terrorists
( )
"She was an incredible girl, hard-working and competitive with a superior discipline. She aimed high, set goals and achieved them. Even when she enlisted in
the IDF, she used her leaves, when she was home, to swim and train," Eden's sports club said.
Eden was killed in the line of duty, at her post on the Gaza border.
