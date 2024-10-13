Watch Hezbollah terrorist nabbed in S. Lebanon tunnel shaft

IDF forces operating in South Lebanon detected a Hezbollah terrorist hiding in a deep shaft leading to an underground tunnel that was located in a village near the border with Israel.

The man was taken into custody and was under interrogation. In footage released by the military, the terrorist is seen climbing out of the shaft, stripped of his cloths to ensure he did not have an explosive device.

3 View gallery Hezbollah terrorist emerges from a tunnel shaft in a South Lebanese village ( Photo: Screenshot )

The IDF spokesperson said that during the operation in southern Lebanon, the forces located an underground shaft in a building leading to a terrorist shelter with an exit shaft nearby.

3 View gallery IDF captures Hezbollah terrorist in tunnel ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The soldiers surrounded the building, uncovered the tunnel shaft, and located an underground complex at a depth of about seven meters and approximately 50 meters of living space where a Hezbollah terrorist could remain alongside weapons and equipment for a long stay.

After the terrorist surrendered and was arrested, the soldiers interrogated him in the field and later brought him to a detention facility for further investigation in Israel.

3 View gallery IDF uncovers tunnel shaft and arrests Hezbollah terrorist ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The military also released the footage of a drone that located a tunnel shaft in the heart of a South Lebanon village and said forces were conducting fighting in close-range with Hezbollah terrorists nearby.

