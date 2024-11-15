European antisemitism surges: Dutch police continue to arrest pro-Palestinian protesters

It’s been almost a week since antisemitic violence erupted in the streets of Amsterdam, where Israeli soccer fans were targeted and attacked. Dutch police continue to arrest pro-Palestinian protesters who are defying the protest ban in the Netherlands.

On Thursday, for the fifth day in a row, pro-Palestinian rioters were being detained by Dutch authorities under the country's emergency ban on protests.

Amsterdam imposed the ban following a violent attack on Israeli soccer fans in the city. The victims, including women and children, were ambushed by mobs of Dutch immigrants, primarily from North Africa, in an assault that left five people hospitalized with severe injuries.

After widespread condemnation from European leaders over the attacks on Israelis and Jews, many Dutch residents used the unrest as an opportunity to defy the law and participate in anti-Israel protests.

Since last week's clashes, Dutch police have detained hundreds of demonstrators under the new emergency measures.