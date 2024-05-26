IDF pulls some troops out of Rafah as key border crossing prepares to reopen

The IDF has reduced its troop deployment in Rafah, which began three weeks ago, following a ruling by the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to take steps to prevent civilian casualties.
The IDF stated that troops were being withdrawn from the battlefield for training and recuperation, while forces remained in the area for the ongoing offensive.
The reported troop pullout coincides with news that Israel will allow the opening of the Rafah border crossing to enable humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave and will remove troops from the area.
Meanwhile, Palestinians reported that IDF tanks were advancing toward the Emirati hospital in Rafah. Over the weekend, Reuters reported that Israeli armored vehicles were moving deeper into the city, with residents hearing explosions and seeing smoke as IDF forces advanced into a neighborhood in the eastern sectors.