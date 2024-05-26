850 גג

IDF pulls some troops out of Rafah as key border crossing prepares to reopen

Military says forces will leave fighting to train and recuperate while others continue the offensive; Palestinians report IDF tanks nearing city's Emirati hospital

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF has reduced its troop deployment in Rafah, which began three weeks ago, following a ruling by the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to take steps to prevent civilian casualties.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברצועת עזהתיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברצועת עזה
IDF troops operating in Rafah
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF stated that troops were being withdrawn from the battlefield for training and recuperation, while forces remained in the area for the ongoing offensive.
The reported troop pullout coincides with news that Israel will allow the opening of the Rafah border crossing to enable humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave and will remove troops from the area.
2 View gallery
תקיפה ברפיחתקיפה ברפיח
IDF strike on Rafah
(Photo: Haitham Imad / EPA)
Meanwhile, Palestinians reported that IDF tanks were advancing toward the Emirati hospital in Rafah. Over the weekend, Reuters reported that Israeli armored vehicles were moving deeper into the city, with residents hearing explosions and seeing smoke as IDF forces advanced into a neighborhood in the eastern sectors.
