Trump campaign office in Virginia burglarized

On Sunday, the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, was burglarized. The office also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

On Sunday, the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, was burglarized. The office also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

On Sunday, the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, was burglarized. The office also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect wearing dark clothing, a cap, and carrying a backpack. Authorities are investigating whether anything was stolen and are determined to identify the suspect.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect wearing dark clothing, a cap, and carrying a backpack. Authorities are investigating whether anything was stolen and are determined to identify the suspect.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect wearing dark clothing, a cap, and carrying a backpack. Authorities are investigating whether anything was stolen and are determined to identify the suspect.