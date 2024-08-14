Trump campaign office in Virginia burglarized

On Sunday, the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, was burglarized. The office also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.
Surveillance footage shows a male suspect wearing dark clothing, a cap, and carrying a backpack. Authorities are investigating whether anything was stolen and are determined to identify the suspect.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office stated it is rare for a political campaign or party office to be broken into, and they are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the individual in the surveillance photos. No suspects have been arrested as of Monday evening.
Neither the Trump campaign nor the 10th district republican committee has responded to requests for comment.
In May, hazardous-materials teams responded to the office after two vials of blood addressed to Trump were discovered. Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, mentioned a "massive effort" by the deep state to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the White House.
This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq
