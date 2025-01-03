$2 Million each: Israel’s fight against Iran’s mixers, producing solid rocket fuel, and the image exposed

Planetary mixers

, that were almost exclusively in the possession of superpowers – have become some of Israel's main targets in its war against the Shiite axis. After Israel's strike on Iran on October 26, at least a dozen of them were destroyed, pushing Iran's missile production back at least two years. Each planetary mixer costs in the area of $2 million. Currently there are one or two planetary mixers estimated to be in use by members of the Shiite axis and are in the possession of the Houthi rebels.