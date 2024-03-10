IDF officer, cousin of cabinet minister falls in Gaza battle

A resident of the West Bank settlement of Eli, Ben David is survived by his wife Shlomit and his five children. He was a high school teacher and even volunteered as an ambulance driver. On top of all that, he once donated a kidney to save a man's life. Ben David was a cousin of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

