IDF officer, cousin of cabinet minister falls in Gaza battle

Major (res.) Amishar Ben David, 43, a commander in the Commando Brigade, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF reported Saturday night. Another officer was seriously wounded in the clash.
A resident of the West Bank settlement of Eli, Ben David is survived by his wife Shlomit and his five children. He was a high school teacher and even volunteered as an ambulance driver. On top of all that, he once donated a kidney to save a man's life. Ben David was a cousin of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
"My dear cousin, an Israeli hero, fell in Gaza," the treasurer eulogized his cousin in a heartfelt X post. "We grew up together and shared a strong bond. What a man. Words cannot describe. A beloved family man. This is an unfathomable loss for his wife, children, parents and the people of Israel at large. I will do everything necessary to vanquish our enemies with no respite. Your death and the death of all of our brave warriors will not be in vain. May the Lord avenge you."
Smotrich attached a photo, with the caption reading "From our last summer barbecue. Who would've believed this would be our last photo together?"
Eli Mayor Ariel Almalih said, "Amishar and I studied together, and learning of his demise is like a knife through the heart. Amishar was all heart, always giving to others, including in his capacity at Magen David Adom. His fall is a severe loss."
The IDF reported Sunday morning that the terrorist that killed Ben David was eliminated in an airstrike.