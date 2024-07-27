Israel provides updated answer on proposed hostage release deal

Israel on Saturday delivered its updated answer to the proposed hostage deal with Hamas alongside a cease-fire in Gaza.

An Israeli delegation is set to leave for talks on the deal on Sunday which will be held in Rome and include Mossad chief David Barnea, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel and CIA Director William Burns.

2 View gallery Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP, EPA, EPA )

Sources familiar with the talks for a hostage deal said on Friday that "The negotiating team is concerned the obstacles Netanyahu introduced to the deal’s framework are intended to fashion a crisis." According to them, "he thinks that by hardening his stance, Hamas will concede. But he’s taking a dangerous gamble with the hostages' lives. There’s no more time left."

The sources added, "It will soon be a month since Hamas changed its stance to a deal. A month of waiting for Israel's position for negotiations to begin in earnest. But Netanyahu raised expectations ahead of the trip to the U.S. so that we could improve our positions after the trip."

According to the sources, "Netanyahu is alone in his opinion, and his stance doesn’t allow for the initiation of further negotiations. Even if he thinks this is a managed crisis we can resolve, we’re the risk we’re taking is too big, and Netanyahu’s playing with the hostages' lives.”

“The negotiating team says it’s crucial to dictate an Israeli stance for the negotiations because right now Netanyahu is fortifying his position on the Philadelphi corridor and northern Gaza instead of providing the delegation with clear lines of discussion. Nothing is being done to initiate, and it’s unclear if he truly wants a deal. This isn’t progressing anywhere,” they added.

2 View gallery Mossad Director David Barnea, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Kobi Gideon, GPO )

A senior Palestinian source said on Saturday that Hamas refuses to accept any new deal proposals. According to the source, Hamas insists on accepting the previous proposal that was submitted and announced it won’t accept any new frameworks that don’t include a clear road for a cease-fire. Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha told the Quds news outlet Hamas' position is clear: adherence to the previous proposal, without additional Israeli conditions.

Reuters reported on Friday one of the Israeli conditions includes inspection of Gazans returning to the northern part of the Strip once a cease-fire takes effect in order to prevent armed terrorists from returning to the area.

Another point of contention, according to an Egyptian source, is Israel’s demand to continue controlling the Philadelphi corridor between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt. Cairo rejected the demand, saying that it wasn’t included in the original agreement proposed by Israel and presented by U.S. President Joe Biden .