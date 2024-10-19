Watch terrorist ram into police car in West Bank attack

Palestinian terrorist shot by forces; Police man said to exit his vehicle seconds before the terrorist's car rams forcefully into it; troops shoot him dead; 

Yoav Zitun|
A Palestinian terrorist was killed on Saturday after attempting to ram into a police vehicle near the West Bank settlement of Ofra. A police officer exited the vehicle seconds before the Palestinian drove his car forcefully into it.
"A short while ago, a Palestinian terrorist attempted to carry out a terror attack by accelerating toward a police vehicle at the entrance of Ofra," the IDF said in a statement.
West Bank ramming attack
West Bank ramming attack

"The terrorist was neutralized. No IDF injuries were reported. The incident is under review, and the IDF along with Israeli security forces are continuing operational activities in the area."

