After October 7, take a look inside Israel's rehabilitation village in the Negev

Elie Klein, chief development officer of ADI Negev, discusses how the center’s holistic approach has made it a model for comprehensive recovery in Israel and worldwide

ILTV |
ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, a rehabilitation village, is in the heart of Israel’s Negev region. Initially focused on supporting individuals with severe disabilities, the facility now plays a critical role in treating wounded soldiers and addressing PTSD. 
Speaking to ILTV this week, Elie Klein, chief development officer of ADI Negev, discusses how the center’s holistic approach—combining residential care, rehabilitation, and community integration—has made it a model for comprehensive recovery in Israel and worldwide. 
As demand for these services grows, the village continues to expand, offering new therapies and programs that reflect the intersection of medical advancement and Israeli society's resilience.
Watch the full interview:
HEALING ISRAEL
(ILTV)
