After October 7, take a look inside Israel's rehabilitation village in the Negev

ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, a rehabilitation village, is in the heart of Israel’s Negev region. Initially focused on supporting individuals with severe disabilities, the facility now plays a critical role in treating wounded soldiers and addressing PTSD.

Speaking to ILTV this week, Elie Klein, chief development officer of ADI Negev, discusses how the center’s holistic approach—combining residential care, rehabilitation, and community integration—has made it a model for comprehensive recovery in Israel and worldwide.

