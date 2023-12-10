Watch: IDF soldiers engage in close-quarters combat with Hamas terrorists in Jabaliya

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit engaged in a direct confrontation with two terrorists in Jabaliya, both being eliminated, the Israel Defense Forces reported.

