Watch: Dozens of Hamas terrorists surrender in Gaza

Following the dramatic footage published last week showing the surrender of terrorist suspects in Jabaliya, additional photos were released on Sunday of the surrender of dozens of additional terror suspects near Gaza City, in the northern part of the Strip. The suspects are seen with their eyes covered and hands tied in pictures taken during the night and early morning hours before being taken for questioning.

In the video published Saturday, the suspects were seen standing alongside an IDF tank from which a call was heard aimed at one of them, instructing him to move slowly and lay down the AK-47 rifle he held in his hands on the ground.

Following the footage’s publication, IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi said the photos of Hamas terrorists surrendering in the Gaza Strip in recent days are "a sign of the dismantling of Hamas’ system, and a sign that we need to apply further pressure."

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also addressed the images from the Gaza Strip in comments to reporters. "Terrorists who surrendered handed over weapons and equipment. Investigations of the surrendered terrorists and commanders in the area reveal that the operatives on the ground are in a difficult situation and the Hamas leadership, led by Yahya Sinwar, denies the reality despite being updated on the details. The operatives complain that the Hamas leadership is disconnected from the difficult situation they face on the ground."

Hagari added that "there is also a growing sense that the Hamas leadership hiding underground does not care about the civilian population above ground. This is very concerning for Hamas’ military operatives. The intelligence that emerges from the investigations generates additional targets, aiding us in operational activity.”

Meanwhile, the IDF continues its operation in the Gaza Strip. According to military data, over 250 terror targets were attacked in the last 24 hours. Overnight, an Israel Air Force fighter jet targeted a Hamas military site located near a mosque in the southern part of the Strip. Following the attack, Givati Brigade combat soldiers cleared the area.

