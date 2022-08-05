Channels
Israel strikes Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza as IDF declares operation 'Breaking Dawn'

Military also declares 'special situation' on home front and restricting crowds in areas located at least 80km from Gaza in anticipation of retaliatory rocket attacks on southern and central Israel after days of tensions

Ynet, News agencies |
Published: 08.05.22, 16:55
Israel says it is striking Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza and declaring operation "Breaking Dawn" after days of tensions following the arrest of a senior militant from the terror group in the West Bank.
    • The IDF also declared "special situation" on the home front after days of tensions following the arrest of Islamic Jihad chief in the West Bank, Bassam al-Saadi, on Monday.
    Smoke rises above Gaza City following IDF strikes
    The Home Front Command also said it is restricting crowds in areas located at least 80km (49 miles) from Gaza out of fear of retaliatory rocket fire from terror groups in the enclave.
    A blast could be heard in Gaza City on Friday, where smoke poured out of the seventh floor of a tall building. Health officials in Gaza said one person was killed in the strike and 15 others had been wounded.
    The Islamic Jihad confirmed the deceased is member of the group who served as a high-ranking commander.
    Israel had closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border as it braced for a revenge attack after the arrest of the militant.
