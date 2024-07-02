Far-right MK seeks to join IDF after exemption as youth

Last month, Succot approached the Knesset's legal advisor to explore the legal avenues for his enlistment, and his request is currently under review with the aim of revoking his previous exemption and allowing him to enlist in the IDF during the Knesset's summer recess.

"Our strength is demonstrated when each of us looks at ourselves and thinks about how we can contribute more to the effort to defeat our enemies," Succot explained regarding his decision to enlist.

