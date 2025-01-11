Trump mid-east envoy arrives will meet Netanyahu, sources say 90% of hostage deal agreed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet on Saturday with Steve Witkoff, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, in Jerusalem. Witkoff arrived on a surprise visit earlier.

Before the meeting was announced, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said there had been slow progress made in negotiations for a new hostage release deal. According to officials in the PMO, Mossad chief David Barnea may leave to join the talks in Doha soon, although no official announcement was made.

Barnea was scheduled to leave for Qatar earlier in the week but has not yet been given the greenlight from Netanyahu. He may be joined by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Israel officials refuses to confirm or deny that any progress was made and said repeatedly in the past 24 hours, that negotiations are being held amid a media blackout.

Witkoff arrived to join the negotiations in Doha on Tuesday, where according to sources, 90% of the points negotiated have been agreed. There is still disagreement over the transition from the first phase of the deal – which will include release of hostages in a humanitarian exchange - to phase two.

Qatari mediators have complained that although there was agreement by all parties to keep the details of the negotiations out of the media, each side had briefed reporters on the matters still in dispute. Hamas has persisted in its refusal to deliver of list of hostages and has yet to give an official reply in the matter.

Witkoff voiced his optimism that a deal could be reached within a short period of time. In his view, once Hamas sees the united front facing him and believes the American assurances, progress would be easily made.

Sources said there was concern in Hamas that assurances made by the Biden administration would not be honored by the incoming Trump team, hence the importance of Witkoff's presence in Doha.