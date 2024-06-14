IDF soldier rammed in West Bank by a car thief who fled the scene

An IDF soldier was moderately injured Friday in a ramming incident near the Rantis checkpoint in the Ramallah area.
The IDF and police are investigating the possibility of a terror attack, although initial assessments suggest it was a criminal act.
The driver of the vehicle is being pursued, as he apparently tried to evade inspection. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the injured soldier to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.
According to suspicions, the driver had stolen the vehicle and was attempting to flee. In the footage from the scene, he is seen approaching the soldier, who points his weapon at him. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerates, rams the soldier, and continues driving.
The IDF spokesperson stated, "A report was received a short while ago regarding a ramming incident in the Rantis area of the Ephraim Brigade, resulting in the injury of an IDF soldier who was evacuated for medical treatment. His family has been notified. IDF forces have begun pursuing the vehicle involved, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation."