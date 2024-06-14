IDF soldier rammed in West Bank by a car thief who fled the scene

The IDF and police are investigating the possibility of a terror attack, although initial assessments suggest it was a criminal act.

The IDF and police are investigating the possibility of a terror attack, although initial assessments suggest it was a criminal act.

The IDF and police are investigating the possibility of a terror attack, although initial assessments suggest it was a criminal act.

The driver of the vehicle is being pursued, as he apparently tried to evade inspection. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the injured soldier to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

The driver of the vehicle is being pursued, as he apparently tried to evade inspection. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the injured soldier to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

The driver of the vehicle is being pursued, as he apparently tried to evade inspection. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the injured soldier to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.