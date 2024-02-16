IDF paratrooper killed in battle in southern Gaza

The IDF reported Friday morning that Staff Sergeant Noam Haba, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion, from Jerusalem, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.
Since the October 7 terrorist attack, 572 servicemembers have lost their lives, 235 of them since the start of the Gaza ground incursion.
The army also reported that another 202nd Battalion paratrooper was seriously injured in the same battle, and other soldiers were injured in varying degrees. All the soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital and their families were informed.