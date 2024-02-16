IDF paratrooper killed in battle in southern Gaza

The IDF reported Friday morning that Staff Sergeant Noam Haba, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion, from Jerusalem, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu spokesman says of US plan for Palestinian state: 'Not the time to be speaking about gifts'

Since the October 7 terrorist attack, 572 servicemembers have lost their lives, 235 of them since the start of the Gaza ground incursion.

