'You're responsible for your territory': Israel’s direct messages to Assad before his fall

Arabic-language outlet Sky News Arabia reported on Wednesday that documents discovered following the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad indicate messages were sent directly from Israel to Syria concerning Iran's presence, its proxy organizations in the country and arms smuggling operations executed by Tehran to bolster these groups.

The report is based on documents published on social media whose authenticity remains uncertain. However, the documents bear Syria's state emblem under Assad and appear to have been authored by military top brass.

According to the documents, an agent named "Mussa" or "Moses" conveyed messages directly to former Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas and passed on to Assad's former national security advisor Ali Mamlouk.

Israel reportedly expressed discontent on several occasions over Syria's approval of Hezbollah or Iranian activities on its soil . The agent detailed these incidents in his messages.

On April 8, 2023, according to the documents and report, the agent warned that Hamas had launched rockets against Israel from the Golan Heights. "Three rockets were launched from the Golan under Khaled Mashal's command.

“We demand you stop these incidents — or consequences will follow. You are responsible for what happens on your territory," he wrote. "Our last step was a warning shot. If you don't curb these actions, the next attack will be far more severe. You’ll pay an unprecedented price."

Warnings continued on May 7, 2023, when Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah-linked weapons depots. "We won’t allow the presence of Haj Hashim or his soldiers in southern Syria," the agent wrote, referring to Musa Ali Daqduq , also known as Abu Hussein Sajid, who was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike.

The documents revealed additional warnings. On May 17, 2023, eight aircraft reportedly landed at Khmeimim Air Base — four Iranian and four Syrian planes. They allegedly delivered weapons to depots in Latakia and Qutayfah.

"The Russian mechanism allows you to operate without risking an Israeli response. However, supporting Iran and Hezbollah will compel us to act with severity. Any unmonitored activity bypassing Russian oversight will be seen as a direct threat to Israel and prompt a response," the agent warned.

In another warning on July 14, 2023, Moses wrote that Israel was dissatisfied with the cooperation between Iran and Hezbollah. "Supporting Hezbollah’s air defense capabilities is an act against Israel. It serves Hezbollah’s interests alone and harms your army."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed on Wednesday that Israel's actions in Syria violate the 1974 disengagement agreement signed after the Yom Kippur War. She called Israel's airstrikes in Syria "very concerning" and called for restraint to avoid escalating tensions.

Last week, Reuters reported that the U.S. and UAE discussed a plan in recent months to ease harsh U.S. sanctions on the Assad regime and provide financial aid from the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the condition he distanced himself from the Iranian axis and prevented weapon deliveries to Hezbollah through Syrian territory.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the rebels’ success demonstrates a "weakness" in the Iranian axis , which Washington and Abu Dhabi hoped to exploit to drive a wedge between Assad and Tehran.

Last month, the Lebanese newspaper Aljoumhouria, affiliated with Hezbollah opponents, reported that Israel had proposed lifting sanctions on Assad if he permanently closed the Syria-Lebanon border to Hezbollah weapons smuggling from various sources.

The outlet claimed the proposal was raised by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and aimed to secure Russia's guarantee to prevent weapons smuggling between Syria and Lebanon, aiming for Moscow to work with Assad to control the border and close the "Iranian highway" connecting Beirut's Dahieh district—a Hezbollah stronghold—to Iran via Baghdad and Damascus.

Sources claimed that Dermer promised in return to ask the U.S. administration to freeze sanctions imposed on Assad and remove Syrian and Russian companies from sanctions lists. The idea had been previously proposed during U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's time in office and may have resurfaced following his re-election.