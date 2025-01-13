24 dead and rising: Wildfires continue to rage through Los Angeles

The death toll from the massive wildfires raging in and around Los Angeles has risen to 24, with at least 16 others still missing. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, eight people were killed in the devastated Pacific Palisades neighborhood and 16 in the Eaton neighborhood. Authorities expect the death toll to rise as the search continues.

Officials said they expected that figure to increase as teams with cadaver dogs conduct systematic grid searches in leveled neighborhoods. Authorities have established a center where people can report the missing.

Wildfires burning in Los Angeles ( Video: Reuters )

The fires, which spread over more than 160 square kilometers, have destroyed more than 12,000 structures, including homes and apartments, and have also damaged vehicles. The disaster affects a region of about 13 million residents, with about 150,000 still under evacuation orders. Officials said last night that most evacuation orders will not be lifted until high wind warnings are removed. In addition to the evacuees, tens of thousands of California residents are experiencing power outages due to the fire.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and gusts in the mountains reaching 70 mph (113 kph). The most dangerous day will be Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

Fire fighting crews from California and nine other states are part of the ongoing response that includes nearly 1,400 fire engines, 84 aircraft and more than 14,000 personnel, including newly arrived firefighters from Mexico.

4 View gallery Fighting the Los Angeles wildfires from the air ( Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP )





4 View gallery Damage left in the wake of the LA wildfires ( Photo: David Ryder/Reuters )

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed sending firefighters to Los Angeles on Sunday night, instructing the country's interior minister to "prepare for the possible participation of Ukrainian rescuers in the fight against the fires in California." In a video posted by Zelensky, he said that "the situation there is extremely difficult, and Ukrainians can help Americans save lives." He later added that "150 firefighters are already ready."

The fire broke out nearly a week ago on Tuesday, and despite relatively calm winds that have allowed firefighters to begin to gain control of the fires in recent days, the outlook for the future is worrying and predicts a resumption of strong winds during the week, in an area that has not seen rain in more than eight months.

According to estimates, the fires in Los Angeles are already among the most expensive in U.S. history, and the investment bank J.P. Morgan estimates the economic damage at about $50 billion . AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on the weather and its impact, predicts that the economic damage could reach $135-$150 billion.

4 View gallery Homes on fire in Los Angeles ( Photo: Jae C. Hong / AP )

The investigation into the incident revealed serious failures in emergency infrastructure. California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered an independent investigation to understand why a 10-million-gallon water reservoir was shut down and many fire hydrants were not working. “This is very disturbing,” he said. “We need answers to ensure that this never happens again and that all resources are available to us to fight these catastrophic fires.”

Los Angeles Fire Chief Christine Crowley sharply criticized the city’s leadership, alleging a lack of funding for the firefighting system. “When a firefighter goes to a hydrant, we expect there to be water there,” she said.

4 View gallery An LA neighborhood before and after the fire swept through ( Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP )

The flames consumed schools, churches, a synagogue, libraries, bars, restaurants, banks and historic sites, as well as Will Rogers' Western Farmhouse and another historic mansion built in 1887. The Walt Disney Company announced a $15 million donation to recovery and relief efforts.

California fire officials say the cause of the fires remains unclear and that an active investigation is underway, but U.S. media reported last week that arson investigators are involved in the investigation of the fire in the Palisades neighborhood, which was the first in a wave of fires and caused enormous destruction. It is already being described as one of the largest natural disasters in Los Angeles history.

Fire sweeps through houses in Los Angeles ( Video: Reuters )





The pictures from Los Angeles speak for themselves. Where the homes of celebrities and movie stars once stood, what is now mostly visible are ruined buildings, burned trees jutting out from the rubble, and isolated mansions left exposed on all sides. The Pacific Palisades neighborhood has been used extensively for filming movies and television shows. The neighborhood, which was established about 100 years ago as a religious commune, quickly became highly sought-after due to its beauty and proximity to nature - a long stretch of coastline, rugged cliffs and green valleys - as well as to the city center. The average price of a house there was $4.6 million.

Among the buildings demolished in the upscale neighborhood were the homes of celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges and Paris Hilton. Palisades High School, which appeared in films such as "Carrie" and "Friday the 13th," was completely destroyed. The Real Inn Malibu seafood restaurant, a favorite of Jerry Seinfeld and Cindy Crawford, also was destroyed.