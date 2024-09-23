IDF spokesman warns residents of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley: 'We will attack soon'

"This morning, the IDF launched extensive, proactive airstrikes, based on precise intelligence, aimed at degrading the capabilities and infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. This is infrastructure that Hezbollah has built over many years. So far, since this morning, more than three hundred terrorist targets across Lebanon have been struck," Hagari said.

"We are continuing to monitor Hezbollah’s preparations in the field in order to proactively thwart attacks against Israeli territory, and we are systematically broadening our strikes against Hezbollah. We are preparing to strike terrorist targets in the Beqaa Valley region soon," Hagari also said. "Hezbollah stores strategic weapons in civilian buildings, knowingly using the population as human shields and endangering them."

