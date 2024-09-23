IDF spokesman warns residents of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley: 'We will attack soon'

The IDF attacked more than 300 targets throughout Lebanon by noon on Monday and prepared for the continuation of the massive attacks. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari sent a targeted warning to the residents of the Lebanon Valley, saying "We will attack soon."
"This morning, the IDF launched extensive, proactive airstrikes, based on precise intelligence, aimed at degrading the capabilities and infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. This is infrastructure that Hezbollah has built over many years. So far, since this morning, more than three hundred terrorist targets across Lebanon have been struck," Hagari said.
He noted that Hezbollah has strategically placed missiles in civilian buildings in the Bekaa and is knowingly endangering the civilian population.
"The scenes that can be seen now in southern Lebanon show Hezbollah's weapons exploding inside homes. Every house that we strike contains weapons – rockets, missiles, UAVs that are intended to kill Israeli civilians," he said.
"We are continuing to monitor Hezbollah’s preparations in the field in order to proactively thwart attacks against Israeli territory, and we are systematically broadening our strikes against Hezbollah. We are preparing to strike terrorist targets in the Beqaa Valley region soon," Hagari also said. "Hezbollah stores strategic weapons in civilian buildings, knowingly using the population as human shields and endangering them."
He warned the residents of the Bekaa, saying: "This warning is focused on the villages in the Bekaa valley. I urge the Lebanese residents of the villages in the Bekaa Valley who are inside or near houses where rockets and weapons are stored, to move away immediately! For your safety and protection. You can see the operations we are currently conducting in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah intends to launch these weapons toward Israel, and we will not allow it! Stay away for your own protection. Hassan Nasrallah is lying to you and putting you in danger. Listen to the warnings and messages that will be issued by the IDF for your safety and the safety of your families."
He also gave a message to Israelis, saying: "Citizens of Israel, the IDF is doing and will continue to do everything to protect you. We are conducting ongoing situational assessments and will update you with every development."
Following Hagari's statement, footage taken from Lebanon showed a mass exodus of residents of Sidon leaving for the north of the country.