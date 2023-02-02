Nine months on, fourth victim of Independence Day massacre succumbs to wounds

Shimon Ma'atuf, 75, from the small community of Bareket east of Ben Gurion Airport, was critically wounded after he had been struck on the head with an axe by one of the assailants. He was hospitalized in a coma until his passing.

Ma'atuf was working as an armed security guard at an Independence Day event held in a park adjacent to the scene of the attack.

A father of six and grandfather of 13, Ma'atuf managed to fire one round at one of the assailants before being struck with the axe, sustaining critical wounds to his skull and jaw, according to eyewitnesses.

