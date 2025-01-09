Northern Israel man indicted in alleged bomb plot inspired by Gaza war

Israeli police and the Shin Bet announced Thursday the indictment of Mahmoud Hussein Mohammed Bushkar, a 37-year-old resident of Kabul in northern Israel, for allegedly planning a bombing attack in Israel.

Israeli police and the Shin Bet announced Thursday the indictment of Mahmoud Hussein Mohammed Bushkar, a 37-year-old resident of Kabul in northern Israel, for allegedly planning a bombing attack in Israel.

Israeli police and the Shin Bet announced Thursday the indictment of Mahmoud Hussein Mohammed Bushkar, a 37-year-old resident of Kabul in northern Israel, for allegedly planning a bombing attack in Israel.

According to the investigation, Bushkar intended to manufacture an explosive vest for the attack.

According to the investigation, Bushkar intended to manufacture an explosive vest for the attack.

According to the investigation, Bushkar intended to manufacture an explosive vest for the attack.