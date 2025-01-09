Northern Israel man indicted in alleged bomb plot inspired by Gaza war

Israeli police and the Shin Bet announced Thursday the indictment of Mahmoud Hussein Mohammed Bushkar, a 37-year-old resident of Kabul in northern Israel, for allegedly planning a bombing attack in Israel.
According to the investigation, Bushkar intended to manufacture an explosive vest for the attack.
Bushkar was arrested in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police’s Border Police undercover unit. During interrogations by the Shin Bet and the police's Northern District Unit, Bushkar admitted to consuming materials on explosive manufacturing, purchasing equipment and conducting experiments, including producing TATP explosives and constructing a pipe bomb. He reportedly planned to use these skills to create an explosive vest for carrying out attacks.
Investigators revealed that Bushkar attempted to recruit two individuals to assist in his plans but failed. The investigation further uncovered that the May 2021 Gaza conflict and the current war served as sources of inspiration for Bushkar’s activities.
Authorities confiscated a handgun, ammunition and materials used for bomb-making during the investigation.
The Haifa District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against Bushkar in the Haifa District Court.
In a related case, the Shin Bet and police last month announced the indictment of Ahmed Wadi, a 25-year-old resident of Shfaram, accused of planning a “revenge attack” on the local police station.
The attack was reportedly motivated by the deaths of Wadi’s family members during a security operation in October 2024. Wadi was arrested in a raid on October 10, following the transition of the investigation into an open phase.