IDF officer killed by grenade explosion in Gaza Strip

Lieutenant Mordechai Kadmon, 23, from Nof Ayalon, was killed on Monday by a grenade explosion outside of operational activity in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that the Military Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with the findings to be reviewed by the military advocate general.

3 View gallery Lieutenant Mordechai Kadmon ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Lieutenant Kadmon was laid to rest overnight Tuesday at the Modi'in cemetery. His father, Rabbi Yitzhak Kadmon, eulogized him: "On one hand, he was a heroic warrior, a combat officer leading his soldiers on the battlefield. On the other hand, at home, he was a loving and beloved son, organizing everything and always helping."

Addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, "I call on you and the government — let this sacrifice not be in vain. Do not let Hamas emerge as victors. Hamas is beaten, continue to strike them until they are eradicated."

3 View gallery Lieutenant Kadmon's funeral at Modi'in cemetery ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

His sister, Hodaya, said in her eulogy: "My brother, they say that God takes the best. They are right. Wherever you went, you found ways to add goodness, quietly and with a smile. Three weeks ago, Mom wrote to me that you were in Rafah and were supposed to leave on Wednesday. This last Shabbat was supposed to be your last before discharge.

"You were proud of your contribution, ensuring the Gaza Strip would not be a haven for murderers," she added with pain. "Yesterday, you sent us a message about an unusual event. I breathed a sigh of relief, thinking we had beaten the odds. But no, you are gone."

3 View gallery Lieutenant Mordechai Kadmon

His brother shared: "You extended your service by another four months, but you said that this was it, that you were being discharged. On behalf of the family, we ask to encourage all the brave IDF soldiers working hard like you. It's important to remember, a 23-year-old should not have to deal with war. I hope you did not suffer. Watch over us, arrange and clean up there in heaven as only you know how."

In Nof Ayalon, his community said they "embrace the Kadmon family in their difficult time and pray to the Creator to put an end to our troubles."