Palestinian militant thought dead by PA turns up in Israeli hospital

troops near the West Bank city of Jericho last week, the PA announced that five Palestinian militants were killed identifying one as 21-year-old Thaer Aweidat.

But Aweidat had been receiving medical treatment at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and the misinformed PA statement came as a result of Ramallah's recent suspension of security coordination with Israel.

